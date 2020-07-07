Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative as more airline passengers make their way back to local airports during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative as more airline passengers make their way back to local airports during the coronavirus pandemic.(Shenandoah Valley Airport)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Airport its new procedures and terminal updates as airports begin to see passengers again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #SDHcares program was developed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, while also following CDC guidance to keep passengers and aviation professionals safe, according to a press release.

SDH passengers can expect the following when visiting the airport:

  • Enhanced cleaning procedures: Cleaning routines have been increased for high-touch surface areas and staff is using an electrostatic sprayer to regularly disinfect all surface areas, including those that are difficult to reach with manual cleaning.
  • Floor markers and signage: Visual reminders encouraging passengers to observe proper social distancing are located throughout the terminal and screening area.
  • Protective shields: Customer service counters and gate areas are equipped with acrylic shields for maximum protection of passengers and staff.
  • Hand sanitizer: Extra wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the terminal for passenger convenience. SHD is also providing travel-size containers of hand sanitizer to passengers at the security checkpoint.
  • Face coverings: Per state of Virginia and CDC guidelines for public spaces, all airline and airport staff members in the passenger terminal will wear face coverings. United Airlines also requires face coverings for passengers.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

Local

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

State

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Latest News

Local

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.

State

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the JEB Stuart statue to be removed.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.