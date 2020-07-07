Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Airport its new procedures and terminal updates as airports begin to see passengers again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #SDHcares program was developed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, while also following CDC guidance to keep passengers and aviation professionals safe, according to a press release.

SDH passengers can expect the following when visiting the airport:

Enhanced cleaning procedures: Cleaning routines have been increased for high-touch surface areas and staff is using an electrostatic sprayer to regularly disinfect all surface areas, including those that are difficult to reach with manual cleaning.

Floor markers and signage: Visual reminders encouraging passengers to observe proper social distancing are located throughout the terminal and screening area.

Protective shields: Customer service counters and gate areas are equipped with acrylic shields for maximum protection of passengers and staff.

Hand sanitizer: Extra wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the terminal for passenger convenience. SHD is also providing travel-size containers of hand sanitizer to passengers at the security checkpoint.

Face coverings: Per state of Virginia and CDC guidelines for public spaces, all airline and airport staff members in the passenger terminal will wear face coverings. United Airlines also requires face coverings for passengers.

