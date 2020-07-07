Advertisement

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have begun taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.
Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have begun taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Work crews in Richmond took down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It’s the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

Mayor Stoney orders removal of 11 Confederate statues in Richmond ]

General J.E.B Stuart was born in Patrick County, Virginia on Feb. 6, 1833 and died at the age of 31 in Richmond on May 12, 1864, after being mortally wounded in the Battle of Yellow Tavern.

The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality.

JEB Stuart statue on Monument Avenue.
JEB Stuart statue on Monument Avenue.(NBC12)

The statue base is made of Virginia granite and is in the shape of a sloping hill.

According to crew members, once the Stuart statue is removed, it will be laid on its side, similar to Stonewall Jackson’s removal due to the height.

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1. There will be 11 removed in total.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative to help keep airline passengers safe during COVID-19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Staunton City Hall reopens

Updated: 12 hours ago
Employees were back in the building today getting used to some new safety procedures so they're ready for the public a week from today. Those who visit will be asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

Latest News

News

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 12 hours ago
Face coverings of some kind will be required in indoor public spaces in West Virginia beginning July 7.Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during a press conference in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. “What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians nine or above to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.” The new mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of nine or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m. Gov. Justice said Monday, “I know it’s not the popular thing to do but as far as wearing some level of face covering, absolutely it is at this point in time - in my opinion - the only thing we can do. The only smart thing we can do.”

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch WHSV late evening forecast

News

Charlie Daniels dies

Updated: 12 hours ago
The country music hall of famer died after having a stroke. He was best known for his song "the devil went down to Georgia" With its talking blues style and searing fiddle riff. He was a big supporter of the military.

News

VMI reopening plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
Matriculation at the Virginia Military Institute normally involves busy crowds of new cadets arriving to meet professors and sign up for classes and majors before being turned over to the cadre for some sharp instruction in the military way of life. But this is the year of COVID. “Obviously, we’re dealing with the same challenges are in terms of the classroom, but on top of that we have the military experience,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Communications and Marketing. Which means that remote learning isn’t an option, so while parades may not look exactly like they usually do, all 1,500 cadets will be in the barracks by the end of August.

News

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles in Augusta County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that happened on July 3 just past where Ladd Road turns into Lyndhurst Road on Route 664. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

News

One dead after crash involving car, two motorcycles at Augusta County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that happened on July 3 just past where Ladd Road turns into Lyndhurst Road on Route 664. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro, Va. was driving a 2014 Lexus GS when he ran off of the right side of the road. He overcorrected the vehicle and swerved into the westbound lane of Route 664, hitting Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. After hitting Painter, Galloway’s vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Painter died at the scene. Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.