Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Work crews in Richmond took down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It’s the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

[ Mayor Stoney orders removal of 11 Confederate statues in Richmond ]

General J.E.B Stuart was born in Patrick County, Virginia on Feb. 6, 1833 and died at the age of 31 in Richmond on May 12, 1864, after being mortally wounded in the Battle of Yellow Tavern.

The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality.

JEB Stuart statue on Monument Avenue. (NBC12)

The statue base is made of Virginia granite and is in the shape of a sloping hill.

According to crew members, once the Stuart statue is removed, it will be laid on its side, similar to Stonewall Jackson’s removal due to the height.

NOW: J.E.B. Stuart statue will be next to come down. We are on the scene for a third day of monument removal. 11 in total will come down. That work is expected to be complete by end of week. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/HhNStu6PUd — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) July 7, 2020

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1. There will be 11 removed in total.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.