Staunton’s ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ extended through Labor Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) announced that their ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ initiative would continue through September 7.

The decision comes after the “overwhelming success” of the initiative so far, according to a press release. Due to COVID-19 concerns, restaurants and guests have worked to exercise caution when going out to eat in Downtown Staunton.

The City of Staunton and the SDDA hope that other restaurants will consider joining the initiative due to the extension.

