Advertisement

Staunton’s ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ extended through Labor Day

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) announced that their ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ initiative would continue through September 7.

The decision comes after the “overwhelming success” of the initiative so far, according to a press release. Due to COVID-19 concerns, restaurants and guests have worked to exercise caution when going out to eat in Downtown Staunton.

The City of Staunton and the SDDA hope that other restaurants will consider joining the initiative due to the extension.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia education officials update guidance on schools reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new suggestions were sent to superintendents and local school leaders, who have the ultimate responsibility, according to the Virginia Department of Education, for deciding the best plans for their individual districts.

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

Local

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

Latest News

State

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Local

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Local

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative to help keep airline passengers safe during COVID-19.

State

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the JEB Stuart statue to be removed.