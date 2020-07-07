Virginia law prohibits keeping dogs tethered outside in extreme weather

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — A new state law went into effect July 1, stating all dogs in Virginia must be given adequate shelter during extreme weather.

The law protects dogs when temperatures are 85 degrees and higher, as well 32 degrees and below. Additionally, dogs must also have shelter for hurricanes, tornadoes, and sever weather warnings.

“If your dog has to be outside, it’s very important that they get shelter,” Monticello Animal Hospital Owner Dr. Michael Rose said. “It really shouldn’t be above 85 degrees, because that’s when they can get severely dehydrated and get heat stroke.”

Dr. Rose also encourages people to walk their pets either early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid those extreme temperatures during the summer.

Albemarle County Animal Control asks people to avoid calling 9-1-1 for these issues, as well as animals left in hot cars, but to instead call them directly at (434) 977-9041.

