Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Hundreds gathered for a youth-led Black Lives Matter protest at Heritage Park in Broadway.

Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

“Broadway is known to be ‘Confederate flag land’ and we had a bunch of kids come together and say, ‘Well maybe this isn’t right,’” Jessani Kollier, a Broadway High School alumna, said. “It’s definitely big just for this area.”

Some students spoke about their expectations for Broadway High School to condemn racist acts and incite change.

“Now in 2020, it’s been a lot different just because a lot of people are unlearning what they’ve been conditioned to think as far as racial biases because people have woken up,” Kollier said.

Some protesters showed up in opposition to the Black Lives Matter message.

“There’s always going to be people that don’t agree with you, but I think, for the most part, we stand together in solidarity,” Kollier said. “There’s unification right now and I think right now is the most crucial part for Black Lives Matter.”

