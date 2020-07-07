Advertisement

Youth-led Black Lives Matter protest draws crowds to Heritage Park

Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.
Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Hundreds gathered for a youth-led Black Lives Matter protest at Heritage Park in Broadway.

Students and alumni from Broadway High School spoke about their racial experiences in town and at school.

“Broadway is known to be ‘Confederate flag land’ and we had a bunch of kids come together and say, ‘Well maybe this isn’t right,’” Jessani Kollier, a Broadway High School alumna, said. “It’s definitely big just for this area.”

Some students spoke about their expectations for Broadway High School to condemn racist acts and incite change.

“Now in 2020, it’s been a lot different just because a lot of people are unlearning what they’ve been conditioned to think as far as racial biases because people have woken up,” Kollier said.

Some protesters showed up in opposition to the Black Lives Matter message.

“There’s always going to be people that don’t agree with you, but I think, for the most part, we stand together in solidarity,” Kollier said. “There’s unification right now and I think right now is the most crucial part for Black Lives Matter.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
JMU unanimously voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from their halls on campus.

State

Central Va. counties connect residents to anti-discrimination resources, institutions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties will be connecting and helping educate residents on legal protections against discrimination and harassment on a webpage called, ‘Know Your Rights and Resources'.

Local

Charlottesville’s Friendship Court offers free meals for residents

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Friendship Court’s community center is providing free meals for residents every day of the work week.

State

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program.

Local

City of Waynesboro announces Text-2-911

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Text-2-911 offers Waynesboro residents an alternative to reaching 911 dispatchers when a call can't be made.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County School Board discusses back to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Changes would include health checks for staff and students, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and requiring face coverings for middle and high school students where social distancing cannot be maintained. Staff will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Local

Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched the #SHDcares initiative to help keep airline passengers safe during COVID-19.

State

Statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the JEB Stuart statue to be removed.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 638 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, July 6, Virginia has had 66,740 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.