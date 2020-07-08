AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated in a news conference Wednesday morning, making it only the seventh state to do so.

Attorney General Herring along with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies eliminated thousands of untested PERK kits - some decades old.

“When I say the backlog is gone and never coming back, I mean it.”

-AG Mark Herring @NBC12 — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) July 8, 2020

The PERK testing initiative is one part of Attorney General Herring’s larger effort to change the culture around sexual violence in Virginia.

Along with eliminating the rape kit backlog, Attorney General Herring invested in training to make trauma-informed, survivor-centered responses the new standard and has worked with DFS to launch the state’s first electronic statewide PERK tracking system and has brought on additional personnel to support survivors.

This is a developing story - stay with NBC12 for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.