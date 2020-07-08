Advertisement

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Monday Jan 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Monday Jan 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)((AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated in a news conference Wednesday morning, making it only the seventh state to do so.

Attorney General Herring along with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies eliminated thousands of untested PERK kits - some decades old.

The PERK testing initiative is one part of Attorney General Herring’s larger effort to change the culture around sexual violence in Virginia.

Along with eliminating the rape kit backlog, Attorney General Herring invested in training to make trauma-informed, survivor-centered responses the new standard and has worked with DFS to launch the state’s first electronic statewide PERK tracking system and has brought on additional personnel to support survivors.

This is a developing story - stay with NBC12 for the latest.

