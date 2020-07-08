Advertisement

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

The Bridge Day Commission has made the decision to cancel Bridge Day, which was scheduled for October 17, 2020, due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.
The Bridge Day Commission has made the decision to cancel Bridge Day, which was scheduled for October 17, 2020, due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world has been cancelled.

The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

Bridge Day was scheduled to take place on October 17.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.”

Approximately 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. In previous years, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.

“We continue to strive toward our purpose of celebrating the New River Gorge Bridge and surrounding areas. We intend to keep morale high and, together with community leaders, focus on collective efforts to rebuild a fantastic event in 2021,” Sullivan said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone to future Bridge Day events.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sign hung next to CPD a reminder when police used tear gas on those protesting KKK rally

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A sign criticizing the Charlottesville Police Department hung from the Market Street Parking Garage for several hours early Wednesday, July 8.

Local

Harrisonburg City School Board approves fall reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
HCPS would have in-person learning 4 days a week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and 1 will attend each of the four days, and all other grades would attend two of the four days on an A/B schedule.

State

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Attorney General Herring will be providing an update to end Virginia’s rape kit backlog.

State

Crews remove Soldiers and Sailors monument in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
City crews are preparing to take down the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 635 on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 8, Virginia has had 67,375 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

New voting laws could mean changes for some voter registrars

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gun sales up in Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago

State

Names released of deputies hurt in Wythe County shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Deputies and suspect taken to hospital after late-night shooting on Whippoorwill Road

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

JMU to change Confederate building names

Updated: 13 hours ago
Earlier today, JMU officials met to discuss removing the confederate names from three buildings named, Jackson, Maury, and Ashby halls. This is going to take effect immediately.