Byington, Dukes preparing for any scenario in 2020-2021

The James Madison men’s basketball team is currently scheduled to play ten non-conference games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center during the 2020-2021 season. But with uncertainty surrounding collegiate sports this year, the Dukes are preparing for any and all scenarios.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
“We don’t have the answers right now,” said first-year JMU head coach Mark Byington. “I know everybody is kind of getting ready for all different situations.”

The Dukes are planning for and hoping to have a regularly scheduled season. However, with the upcoming college football season’s schedule still up in the air, college basketball could see changes coming in response to COVID-19.

“Whether it be with fans, without fans. Conference games, non-conference games and everything else. All we can do it kind of get ready,” said Byington. “So we are going to plan, just like everything is going forward and that way we will be ready when the season gets here.”

The James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are scheduled to return to campus on July 20 to begin the process of testing for COVID-19 and starting offseason workouts.

