Comet visible in the morning sky

If you're an early riser, you'll be seeing a nice treat in the morning sky over the next few days. Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is now bright enough to see with the naked eye.

So how can you spot this comet? You’ll want to look about 1-2 hours before sunrise. (Sunrise is about 6:00 a.m. right now) So after about 4:00 a.m. is a good time to start your viewing. Start looking low on the horizon to the north-northeast. The more clear the sky to the northeast, the better the view.

Venus is bright in the morning sky right now in the eastern sky along the horizon. So you’ll want to look north if you can spot Venus.

Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE made its once-in-our-lifetimes close approach to the Sun on July 3, 2020, and will cross outside Earth's orbit on its way back to the outer parts of the solar system by mid-August: https://t.co/WZHOixh69x pic.twitter.com/JYDRwTpfxo — NASA (@NASA) July 8, 2020

Greg Redfern is a NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador and took this picture of Comet NEOWISE early Wednesday morning from the Shenandoah National Park. If you look to the top left of the photo, you can see the Comet with the visible tail.

Redfern says, “There is nothing like seeing a 4+ billion year old comet while standing on 1+ billion year old rock in Shenandoah National Park.”

Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation (Greg Redfern)

Comet brightness can be extremely hard to predict so Redfern says, “Let’s enjoy Comet NEOWISE while we can and hope it gets bigger and brighter.”

You’ll be able to see Comet NEOWISE in the early morning until July 11th.

So if you’re not a morning person, you will get an opportunity in the evenings after July 11th until mid-August. However, it’s hard to say how bright the Comet will remain because it will be moving away from the sun.

This particular Comet was discovered by NASA on March 27, 2020.

As far as cloud obstructions in the coming days, we will likely have clouds to the east/northeast Thursday and Friday due to this coastal storm. However it’s looking much more clear for Saturday morning.

Comet #NEOWISE from Charlottesville, VA early this morning. Was visible to the naked eye near the horizon until 5am and was genuinely wonderful to look at! 20 image composite stack and single exposure to show context of clouds. @c2020f3 #stormhour #cometNEOWISE pic.twitter.com/eyaLCo0HTB — Peter Forister 🇺🇸⚡️🇺🇸 (@forecaster25) July 8, 2020

