Advertisement

Comet visible in the morning sky

Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation
Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation(Greg Redfern)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re an early riser, you’ll be seeing a nice treat in the morning sky over the next few days. Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is now bright enough to see with the naked eye.

So how can you spot this comet? You’ll want to look about 1-2 hours before sunrise. (Sunrise is about 6:00 a.m. right now) So after about 4:00 a.m. is a good time to start your viewing. Start looking low on the horizon to the north-northeast. The more clear the sky to the northeast, the better the view.

Venus is bright in the morning sky right now in the eastern sky along the horizon. So you’ll want to look north if you can spot Venus.

Greg Redfern is a NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador and took this picture of Comet NEOWISE early Wednesday morning from the Shenandoah National Park. If you look to the top left of the photo, you can see the Comet with the visible tail.

Redfern says, “There is nothing like seeing a 4+ billion year old comet while standing on 1+ billion year old rock in Shenandoah National Park.”

Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation
Comet NEOWISE from the Shenandoah National Park Thorofare Mountain Outlook, 3,595 foot elevation(Greg Redfern)

Comet brightness can be extremely hard to predict so Redfern says, “Let’s enjoy Comet NEOWISE while we can and hope it gets bigger and brighter.”

You’ll be able to see Comet NEOWISE in the early morning until July 11th.

So if you’re not a morning person, you will get an opportunity in the evenings after July 11th until mid-August. However, it’s hard to say how bright the Comet will remain because it will be moving away from the sun.

This particular Comet was discovered by NASA on March 27, 2020.

As far as cloud obstructions in the coming days, we will likely have clouds to the east/northeast Thursday and Friday due to this coastal storm. However it’s looking much more clear for Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

Latest News

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.

Local

New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.