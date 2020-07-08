Advertisement

Crews remove Soldiers and Sailors monument in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond.

The Soldiers and Sailors monument was unveiled on May 30, 1894, and was modeled after Pompey’s Pillar in Alexandria, Egypt.

The 100-foot-tall granite tower is made up of 13 blocks representing each state of the Confederacy.

The statue is a bronze figure of a non-specific private soldier from the Confederate Army. It cost $30,000, with $3,200 of it came from the General Assembly.

statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week.

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

