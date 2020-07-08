Downtown Staunton restaurants excited to extend ‘Dine Out in Downtown’ initiative

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association have decided to extend Dine Out in Downtown through at least Labor Day. While it came together in a short period of time, the initiative has been a great success.

Each weekend, Beverley St. has been shut down to traffic to allow restaurants more space for outdoor seating. Downtown restaurants said they have enjoyed seeing so many people come out.

"Normally they have been walking by, not stopped in. Now, we have an environment where everyone can come outside, mingle. We found that more locals are coming out than before," Michael Andre said.

He said The Clocktower is busier now than this time last year, and he's looking forward to continuing the initiative.

Dine Out in Downtown has also helped the Clocktower get more creative with what they serve.

"In a way that we didn't anticipate was that we created more food specials, more comfort food. So, you know sitting outside, having a burger and brat is more appealing to people nowadays," Andre said.

Greg Beam with SDDA said they will be using social media to highlight other restaurants downtown that are not on Beverley St, like the DPO and Table 44.

