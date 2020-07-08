First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and humid with a few isolated storms

(WHSV) - Hot and humid for the rest of the week, afternoon showers and storms will be common through the weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move up the East Coast later in the week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. Activity will not be widespread, however an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Highest concentration of storms will be in West Virginia. Locally heavy rainfall again since storm movement will be slow. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening, temperatures generally in the 80s with the best chance of storms before sunset. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog.

Isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Coverage should be highest across West Virginia. (WHSV)

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 as more cloud cover is expected for the end of the week. An area of low pressure originating from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move up the East Coast at some point Thursday into the weekend. Right now it looks like we would see more of the storm skimming be the area as we lay on the far western side. This means the heaviest rain will stay along the coast. So for Thursday activity looks to be pretty isolated and we may have a slight drop in humidity thanks to the easterly wind. Slightly more rain/storm coverage Friday but still no washout expected.

Watching and area of low pressure later this week. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: As a cold front approaches the area, this will be bring the best widespread rain chance. Partly to mostly cloudy and still a hot and humid day with high around 90. Scattered showers and storms for pretty much the entire day as the cold front gets ready to cross the region. A few storms may be strong to severe with high winds. As winds shift Saturday night lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: After the cold front the humidity looks to drop slightly for Sunday and into the early part of next week. A mix of sun and clouds, still a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.