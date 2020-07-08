Advertisement

Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats, Duckworth hate America

Sen. Duckworth lost both of her legs in Iraq
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been critical of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former military helicopter pilot who lost both legs during a 2004 attack in Iraq.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been critical of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former military helicopter pilot who lost both legs during a 2004 attack in Iraq.(Source: CNN)
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Television’s most popular political host, Tucker Carlson, says leaders of the Democratic party should be disqualified from running the country because they “despise” it.

That led the Biden campaign to accuse the Fox News Channel host on Tuesday of using "hate speech masquerading as journalism" and acting as an accomplice to President Donald Trump.

Days after reports surfaced that some Republicans were discussing Carlson as a potential 2024 presidential contender, he delivered a monologue Monday night striking in its language and amplification of points made by Trump over the Fourth of July weekend.

Trump said at Mount Rushmore that the "radical ideology attacking our country" in protests that followed George Floyd's death in police custody "would demolish both justice and society." Trump has been critical of efforts to remove monuments to the Confederacy, which has led to reevaluations of other historical figures.

While some analysts called it divisive, Carlson praised it as the best speech the president has made in his life.

He played clips of cable TV hosts and analysts critical of some of the nation's actions historically. Carlson said that "these people hate America. There's no longer any question about that."

"The leaders of today's Democratic Party ... despise this country," he said. "They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it."

He contrasted Trump's speech with one made over the holiday weekend where former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said Americans had the chance to rip out the roots of systemic racism. Carlson said Biden was wagging his finger "in the face of the nation that promoted someone as mediocre as you to the position you held."

"Tucker Carlson and his colleagues who traffic in hate speech masquerading as journalism are accomplices to Donald Trump's perverse mission to use division and bitterness to tear this country apart," said Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo. "It is the polar opposite of what Joe Biden stands for, and exactly what he means when he talks about a battle for the soul of America."

Fox News did not immediately comment on Ducklo's statement.

Questioning patriotism has long been a part of politicians' playbooks, from suggestions that anti-Vietnam War protesters "love it or leave it" and harsh criticisms of Democrats after the Civil War, said Thomas Patterson, former head of Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

"Things are really heating up and I do think there is an air of desperation on the part of Republicans in this," said Patterson, author of "Is the Republican Party Destroying Itself?"

Carlson has been among biggest television beneficiaries during the busy news period. He's been reaching 4 million viewers a night and in recent months has pulled slightly ahead of Fox News colleague Sean Hannity.

Besides Biden, Carlson on Monday singled out U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former military helicopter pilot who lost both legs during a 2004 attack in Iraq.

Carlson was critical of the Democratic senator for an interview with CNN's Dana Bash where she was twice asked about whether or not statues of George Washington should be removed. Duckworth didn't give her opinion, but said Americans should have a "national dialogue" about it.

"You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military," Carlson said. "Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is."

Duckworth tweeted in response: "Does Tucker Carlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?"

The senator spoke Tuesday night at a fundraiser for Biden, where the former vice president referenced Trump attacking her patriotism.

"I found it sickening," Biden said to Duckworth: "I know you can handle yourself, you've already done that. But I just think it's a reflection of the depravity of what's going in the White House right now."

___

Associated Press Writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: moments ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

State

Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Texas woman was cited by police on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Local

Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hour ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.