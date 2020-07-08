Advertisement

Governor Northam signs bill that bans use of hand-held devices while driving in Virginia

Man drives while talking on the phone.
Man drives while talking on the phone.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday Governor Northam held a ceremonial signing of a new law that will hopefully make the roads safer.

Since 2009, it's been against the law to text and drive. With this new law in place, it will be illegal to have any kind of communications device in your hand while you're driving, including talking on the phone.

"I think it's a good idea. I think it should have been done a long time ago. I mean, there so many people getting in accidents because of this stupid stuff," Harry Kevinalfree said.

In the past year, there have been 44 crashes across the valley involving cell phones, 18 of those resulting in an injury.

Virginia State Police said they hope this new law will make the roads safer.

"You can tell someone is not paying any attention. They swerve and things like that, so I think that is a good a thing, iI think it should be a worldwide law," Jacquline Morgan said.

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute reports 80 percent of all crashes involve driver inattention within three seconds of the crash.

“I’ve had some kind of ear device or something. I just don’t like doing it because you know that split second something can happen,” Morgan said.

The new ban on handheld devices while driving technically became a law on July 1, but it won’t actually be enacted until January 1, 2021.

The General Assembly required a six-month delay to give people time to learn the new law.

Police say they won't pull anyone over for violating the law until January.

“Anybody with common sense knows you can’t be playing with a phone and be driving down the doggone road and paying attention what you’re doing. I mean it’s just common sense,” Kevinalfree said.

Drivers I spoke with Wednesday said they agree being on the phone is dangerous, but think the new law could be even more strict,

"If you don't have your two hands on the wheel, whether your combing your hair, eating lunch or talking on the phone, you get a fine, and I think that's a good law. It's a simple law, two hands on the wheel," Gary Barbieri said.

If you are caught with a phone in your hand while driving starting January 2021, you could face a $125 dollar for your first offense and a $250 fine for any subsequent offense.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

Latest News

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.

Local

New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.