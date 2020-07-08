Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR—VETO OVERRIDES RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislators will try again to end their streak of coming up short on vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The House and Senate have planned veto override attempts on six bills for when they hold floor sessions on Wednesday. A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since late 2018. It’s the result of Democrats holding enough seats to uphold vetoes if they remain united. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 150 words. Will be updated.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-EMPTY MONUMENTS TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. — Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall. They also are debating how to remember civil rights figures in areas where they have been forgotten. Some advocates say figures like Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman or Mexican American civil rights leader Dolores Huerta should replace the fallen statues. Others say Isleta Pueblo and World War II Marine Sgt. Miguel Trujillo Sr., who sued to get Native Americans the right to vote in New Mexico, or former slave-turned-abolitionist Olaudah Equiano should have monuments erected in their honor. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 630 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— DISPUTED ELECTION-CHARGES — The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected position.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-MASCOT CHANGE — A high school in North Carolina will change its mascot and nickname.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-RALEIGH EVENTS — The city council of North Carolina’s capital city has voted to cancel or postpone parades, road races and festivals that were scheduled to be held in the city through October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

VIRGINIA

RAPE KIT TESTING-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday. Herring said the project to test rape kits — some decades old — began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS UNDATED — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive. Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.” The Republican president also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 970 words.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia.

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-JMU BUILDINGS — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

MED-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATION SCIENCE UNDATED — Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science. By Chief Medical Writer Marilyn Marchione. SENT: 2,030 words, AP Photos. Abridged version available.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FALL CLASSES — A university in Delaware has announced it will hold a hybrid of in-person and online classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— FUGITIVE CAUGHT — A suspect in a Maryland homicide has been apprehended in Rhode Island.

— UMD-FALL CLASSES — The University of Maryland has announced it will hold some in-person classes during the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— NEWSPAPER SHOOTING — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida due to surging coronavirus cases in the state and strict gathering limits.

___

SPORTS

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-STUCK AT HOME UNDATED — Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral host of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California. So much for that. The pandemic forced the NFL to abandon, at least for this year, the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 960 words, AP Photo. NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 340 words, AP Photos.

GLF-RYDER CUP UNDATED — The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 620 words, AP Photo.

___

