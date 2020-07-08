Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR—VETO OVERRIDES RALEIGH, N.C. — The Republican-controlled General Assembly again fell short Wednesday in overriding several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. The unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact. Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to Cooper’s orders limiting business activities or mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gyms, bars, skating rinks and other venues have been closed by Cooper since March. A fifth veto — on a bill addressing concealed carry inside certain churches — also was upheld. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 690 words, AP Photos.

SUSPECT DEATH-CHARGES FILED WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five former detention officers and a nurse at a North Carolina jail have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died last December, a district attorney said Wednesday. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced the charges at a news conference, news outlets reported. SENT: 400 words.

CASINO LAWSUIT COLUMBIA, S.C. — A yearslong bid by the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation to build a casino and resort in North Carolina could stall once again following a lawsuit by North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the latest development in a casino turf war between the two tribes. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians filed an amended complaint against the U.S. Department of the Interior this week, challenging the federal government’s approval in March for a Catawba casino development on land near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain, just west of Charlotte, into trust for the planned Catawba casino. By Michelle Liu. SENT: 660 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-EMPTY MONUMENTS TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. — Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall. They also are debating how to remember civil rights figures in areas where they have been forgotten. Some advocates say figures like Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman or Mexican American civil rights leader Dolores Huerta should replace the fallen statues. Others say Isleta Pueblo and World War II Marine Sgt. Miguel Trujillo Sr., who sued to get Native Americans the right to vote in New Mexico, or former slave-turned-abolitionist Olaudah Equiano should have monuments erected in their honor. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 630 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FARMER-BUTTERFIELD-REVIEW BOARD — North Carolina lawmakers unanimously confirmed on Wednesday a veteran legislator to a state panel considered the last arbiter of unemployment benefit appeals, thus creating a vacancy in the General Assembly.

— DISPUTED ELECTION-CHARGES — The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected position.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-MASCOT CHANGE — A high school in North Carolina will change its mascot and nickname.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-RALEIGH EVENTS — The city council of North Carolina’s capital city has voted to cancel or postpone parades, road races and festivals that were scheduled to be held in the city through October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

VIRGINIA

RAPE KIT TESTING-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday. Herring said the project to test rape kits — some decades old — began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 420 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS UNDATED — The debate over whether schools should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. The same day that President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal aid to state and local schools that don’t bring their students back in the fall, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 480 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS UNDATED — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive. Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.” The Republican president also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,000 words.

IN BRIEF:

— SEX TRAFFICKING ARRESTS — A 14-year-old girl’s message on Facebook saying “I don’t want to be here anymore” helped secure her rescue and led to arrests in what authorities call a sex trafficking ring in southeastern Pennsylvania, prosecutors said Wednesday.

— JAIL GUARDS-PEPPER SPRAY — An inmate at a Virginia jail pepper sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower, the jail superintendent said Wednesday.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia.

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-JMU BUILDINGS — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN WASHINGTON — Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing recommended Wednesday that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism while expanding health care coverage and rebuilding a coronavirus-ravaged economy. But they stopped short of urging Biden’s full support for policies that could prove too divisive for many swing voters in November, like universal health coverage under “Medicare for All” or the Green New Deal environmental plan. By Will Weissert and Bill Barrow. SENT: 880 words, AP Photo.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-BIDEN UNDATED — President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic rival Joe Biden of having connections to the “radical left” and has pilloried his relationship with China, his record on criminal justice, his plans for the pandemic and even his son’s business dealings. But in a kitchen-sink offensive backed by a mountain of campaign cash, the 74-year-old Trump has so far invested in one line of attack above all: the charge that his 77-year-old opponent is too old and mentally weak to be an effective president. The attack has drawn cries of ageism, and there is evidence it may be ineffective. Shrugging off the risks, Trump’s team is pumping millions of dollars into the broadside and vowed this week not to back off. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 970 words, AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND ELECTION ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After problems in Maryland’s mostly mail-in primary last month, Gov. Larry Hogan directed state election officials Wednesday to conduct the November election with enhanced options for voters in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan directed the state to open all polling locations on Election Day, as well as all early voting centers. By Brian Witte. SENT: 580 words, AP Photo.

MED-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATION SCIENCE UNDATED — Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science. By Chief Medical Writer Marilyn Marchione. SENT: 2,030 words, AP Photos. Abridged version available.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FALL CLASSES — A university in Delaware has announced it will hold a hybrid of in-person and online classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— FUGITIVE CAUGHT — A suspect in a Maryland homicide has been apprehended in Rhode Island.

— UMD-FALL CLASSES — The University of Maryland has announced it will hold some in-person classes during the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— NEWSPAPER SHOOTING — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida due to surging coronavirus cases in the state and strict gathering limits.

___

SPORTS

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-STUCK AT HOME UNDATED — Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral host of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California. So much for that. The pandemic forced the NFL to abandon, at least for this year, the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 960 words, AP Photos.

CAR—NASCAR-AUGUST SCHEDULE CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will move its August road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The move means the Cup Series will make its debut on Daytona’s road course, which is used by the IMSA sports car series and incorporates part of the famed 2.5-mile oval. The race on Aug. 16 was necessary to move from Watkins Glen because NASCAR cannot meet New York’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 460 words, AP Photos.

CAR-NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 340 words, AP Photos.

GLF-RYDER CUP UNDATED — The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 620 words, AP Photo.

___

