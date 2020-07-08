Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Republican legislators will try again to end their streak of coming up short on vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The House and Senate have planned veto override attempts on six bills for when they hold floor sessions on Wednesday. A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since late 2018. It’s the result of Democrats holding enough seats to uphold vetoes if they remain united. He’s issued 25 vetoes since. Four vetoed measures being considered Wednesday seek to overturn parts of Cooper’s executive orders limiting business activities or mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another addresses concealed weapon permit holders at some churches. Sent: 150 words. By Gary Robertson. Upcoming:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-EMPTY MONUMENTS

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. — Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall. They also are debating how to remember civil rights figures in areas where they have been forgotten. Some advocates say figures like Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman or Mexican American civil rights leader Dolores Huerta should replace the fallen statues. Others say Isleta Pueblo and World War II Marine Sgt. Miguel Trujillo Sr., who sued to get Native Americans the right to vote in New Mexico, or former slave-turned-abolitionist Olaudah Equiano should have monuments erected in their honor. By Russell Contreras. Sent: 633 words.

IN BRIEF:

___

VIRGINIA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

UNDATED - President Donald Trump is launching an all-out effort to press state and local officials to reopen schools this fall. The Republican president says some are keeping schools closed not because of coronavirus risks but for political reasons. Trump hosted a White House roundtable Tuesday with health and education leaders who said schools and colleges can open safely. They argue that the risks of keeping students at home outweigh any risks tied to the coronavirus and that students need access to meals and mental and behavioral health services. But the bright outlook was met with skepticism from some outside the White House. By Collin Binkley. Sent: 1,084 words.

IN BRIEF:

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

MED-VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATION SCIENCE

UNDATED - Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science. By Marilyn Marchione. Sent: 2,000 words. Abridged version available.

IN BRIEF:

—UMD-FALL CLASSES_The University of Maryland has announced it will hold some in-person classes during the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

—NEWSPAPER SHOOTING_Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK_Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida due to surging coronavirus cases in the state and strict gathering limits.

___

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.