Advertisement

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart takes part in a news conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart takes part in a news conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday, July 8, 2020.(Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

Although the health department’s policy is to not publicly identify individual settings where people may have contracted the virus, Dart said those large gatherings “more than likely” contributed to the spike.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said.

Trump's Tulsa rally, his first since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., attracted thousands of people from around the country. About 6,200 people gathered inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena — far fewer than was expected.

Dart had urged the campaign to consider pushing back the date of the rally, fearing a potential surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the campaign went to great lengths to ensure that those who attended the rally were protected.

“There were literally no health precautions to speak of as thousands looted, rioted, and protested in the streets and the media reported that it did not lead to a rise in coronavirus cases,” Murtaugh said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the President’s rally was 18 days ago, all attendees had their temperature checked, everyone was provided a mask, and there was plenty of hand sanitizer available for all.

“It’s obvious that the media’s concern about large gatherings begins and ends with Trump rallies,” he said.

Although masks were provided to rally goers, there was no requirement that participants wear them, and most didn't.

A reporter who attended the Trump rally is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with six of Trump's campaign staffers and two members of the Secret Service who worked in advance of the rally.

Statewide, Oklahoma health officials on Wednesday reported 673 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the state's second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health follow a record high of 858 cases that were reported on Tuesday and bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17,893. The actual number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The health department also reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 407.

In response to a recent surge in coronavirus cases, the cities of Norman and Stillwater have approved mandates that people must wear masks in public. Norman approved its ordinance Tuesday night after a five-hour city council meeting during which citizens on both sides of the issue spoke out.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

Latest News

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.

Local

New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.