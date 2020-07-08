Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep more players off the field. The latest big name to be sidelined by a positive test for the virus is Eduardo Rodriguez. He was expected to start on opening day for the Boston Red Sox. The San Francisco Giants suspended workouts at Oracle Park as they awaited the results of weekend tests. The Chicago Cubs’ workout was delayed. Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros resumed workouts after canceling practices on Monday because of testing delays.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season. Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury. Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won't participate. Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the race for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed. But with Beal and Davis Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without John Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points a game if it is to somehow get into that postseason mix.