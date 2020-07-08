Advertisement

Here’s what local schools have planned for this school year

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With COVID-19 concerns still present within the community, school boards in the Shenandoah Valley have been speaking about their plans for the upcoming school year.

Here’s a compiled list of local school boards and their decisions so far:

Harrisonburg City Public Schools: The HCPS board approved their proposed plan of starting school on August 31. For the month of August, teachers will get their lesson plans ready and have instructional meetings with families concerning distance learning.

HCPS will have in-person learning four days a week, with PreK, kindergarten and first grade going to school all four days. Students in grades second through 12th will go to school on two of those four days on an A/B schedule. Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students.

Middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

You can find more information on the return to school plan for HCPS here.

Shenandoah County: The Shenandoah County School Board discussed a drafted plan for returning to the classroom on June 25. The school board’s plan involves older students learning more from an online classroom while younger students would learn mainly in a physical classroom.

“We can have Pre-K through grade five attend school in the buildings four days a week and sixth through 12th-grade students only one day a week,” Dr. Mark Johnston, superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, said. “We also know that some students with disabilities and some like English language learners will be needing to come to school.”

For now, the drafted plan says the school year will begin on August 17.

The school board has an interactive FAQ page on their website, along with suggestions for moving forward. You can find the page here.

The page also lists the three scenarios for their plan: schools mostly returning to normal if COVID-19 cases have been in a “near-total decline,” a combination of in-person and remote learning or a “remote learning plan within a nearly all-virtual environment.”

Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro: The Staunton School Board voted to move the first day of school back two weeks to August 18. In that time, teachers and principals will be trained on how to operate under Virginia’s Phase 3. Waynesboro and Augusta County school boards are also looking at the same plan.

While families have the option to keep children home for strictly virtual learning, students can have a hybrid of remote and in-school learning.

The three school boards decided they will have some students go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and others on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays would be used for deep cleaning and planning.

Stay with WHSV for updates concerning local school boards and their decisions on the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

Latest News

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.

Local

New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.

Local

Governor Northam signs bill that bans use of hand-held devices while driving in Virginia

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Since 2009, it's been against the law to text and drive. With this new law in place, it will be illegal to have any kind of communications device in your hand while you're driving, including talking on the phone.