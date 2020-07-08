Here’s what local schools have planned for this school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With COVID-19 concerns still present within the community, school boards in the Shenandoah Valley have been speaking about their plans for the upcoming school year.

Here’s a compiled list of local school boards and their decisions so far:

Harrisonburg City Public Schools: The HCPS board approved their proposed plan of starting school on August 31. For the month of August, teachers will get their lesson plans ready and have instructional meetings with families concerning distance learning.

HCPS will have in-person learning four days a week, with PreK, kindergarten and first grade going to school all four days. Students in grades second through 12th will go to school on two of those four days on an A/B schedule. Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students.

Middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

You can find more information on the return to school plan for HCPS here.

Shenandoah County: The Shenandoah County School Board discussed a drafted plan for returning to the classroom on June 25. The school board’s plan involves older students learning more from an online classroom while younger students would learn mainly in a physical classroom.

“We can have Pre-K through grade five attend school in the buildings four days a week and sixth through 12th-grade students only one day a week,” Dr. Mark Johnston, superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, said. “We also know that some students with disabilities and some like English language learners will be needing to come to school.”

For now, the drafted plan says the school year will begin on August 17.

The school board has an interactive FAQ page on their website, along with suggestions for moving forward. You can find the page here.

The page also lists the three scenarios for their plan: schools mostly returning to normal if COVID-19 cases have been in a “near-total decline,” a combination of in-person and remote learning or a “remote learning plan within a nearly all-virtual environment.”

Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro: The Staunton School Board voted to move the first day of school back two weeks to August 18. In that time, teachers and principals will be trained on how to operate under Virginia’s Phase 3. Waynesboro and Augusta County school boards are also looking at the same plan.

While families have the option to keep children home for strictly virtual learning, students can have a hybrid of remote and in-school learning.

The three school boards decided they will have some students go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and others on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays would be used for deep cleaning and planning.

