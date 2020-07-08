Advertisement

Homeless man who helped save DC officer being stabbed reunites with family

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - A homeless man in Washington, D.C., says he was just doing the right thing when he helped save a police officer who was getting attacked.

Police Chief Peter Newsham personally went to say thank you to 49-year-old John Burrows, a homeless man, who helped an officer Thursday morning. The officer was trying to get a man to stop when the suspect attacked him with a pair of scissors.

“He didn’t say anything, just turned around and stabbed the officer right under his eye,” Burrows said. “I was really mad. I wasn’t afraid. I was mad at that guy, just start stabbing a cop like that… You’re not just gonna stab them in front me like that. I’m not gonna let you.”

John Burrows, a 49-year-old who has been living on the streets of Washington, D.C., since 1999, was presented with a Metropolitan Police Department challenge coin for intervening when an officer was stabbed.
John Burrows, a 49-year-old who has been living on the streets of Washington, D.C., since 1999, was presented with a Metropolitan Police Department challenge coin for intervening when an officer was stabbed.(Source: DC Police Department/Twitter)

Burrows grabbed and punched the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Robert Redding. Burrow and the officer managed to get Redding under control. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill a police officer.

Newsham says the injured officer, a 19-year veteran of the force, "suffered some pretty serious stab wounds."

"What you did for our officer, seriously, God bless you for that. We really appreciate it. You really saved his life, and that means a lot to us," Newsham told Burrows.

After the incident, D.C. Human Services, which aids those in the city who are experiencing homelessness, put Burrows up in a hotel and started a GoFundMe page for him that has raised more than $17,500.

The publicity caught the attention of Burrows’ family in Prince William County, Virginia, who hadn’t seen him for years. His niece visited the hotel and brought a cake for her uncle with the words “Little Hero” written in icing.

“Eight years – I always ask about him. I call my grandma and my mom and say, ‘Have you heard from Uncle John?’ Because every time he came around he was funny, humble,” Burrows’ niece said.

On Friday, Burrows is set to visit his mom, who has cancer, and his brother.

"Probably the best thing that's happened out of it, really. I get my family back," Burrows said.

Burrow says he has been living on the streets of D.C. since 1999.

Copyright 2020 WJLA, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Homeless man helps DC officer getting stabbed with scissors by suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The injured officer "suffered some pretty serious stab wounds," according to the police chief, who credits the homeless good Samaritan with saving the man's life.

National

International students will be forced to leave US if colleges go to online learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
ICE announced that if universities in the United States implement all online learning for the fall semester due to COVID-19, international students will be forced to leave the country or risk deportation.

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

National

Members of Trump's inner circle benefit from pandemic business bailouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
There's nothing to indicate that these companies did anything wrong or received favorable treatment. They represent only a small portion of the nearly 5 million companies receiving loans.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

JMU to change Confederate building names

Updated: 3 hours ago
Earlier today, JMU officials met to discuss removing the confederate names from three buildings named, Jackson, Maury, and Ashby halls. This is going to take effect immediately.

News

More Free COVID-19 testing coming to Harrisonburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another free COVID-19 testing event is coming to Harrisonburg this week, this Thursday, July 9th from 2-6 pm. The Central Shenandoah Health District is providing free Drive-Thru" testing. There is no cost and no insurance needed, and you are asked to wear a mask.

News

Mary Kay Dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mary Kay Letourneau who received infamy after being convicted of raping her student and later marrying him has died. The former teacher was in the center of national attention in the 90s. Officials say she lost her battle with cancer, she was 58.

News

Tires slashed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department said they are currently investigating a case of tire slashings that has impacted multiple vehicles. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle on the opposite side of I-81 from the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA early Tuesday morning. According to witness reports and video footage, the incident happened sometime after midnight. More than one person may have been involved. The two possible suspects are “a stocky white male with gray shorts, no shirt and a yellow wrap around his face” and “a skinny white male with black sweatpants, no shirt but with a teal blue shirt wrapped around his head,” according to a press release from HPD.

News

Harrisonburg schools on classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
The proposal suggesting a four day school week for students pre-k through 1st grade. 2nd through 12th grade would attend twice a week on an a/b schedule. Unlike Rockingham county public schools Harrisonburg is proposing a five hour school day allowing more time for teachers to collaborate and continue adapting to the transition phase. The plan could still change.