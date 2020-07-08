Lawsuit filed to stop Mayor Stoney from removing Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday trying to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments.

The lawsuit claims that the emergency order Stoney issued to have the monuments removed was unlawful and in violation of public notice requirements. It also claims that it was done as part of Stoney’s “personal vision and not as a matter of public safety or law.”

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of an anonymous client in Richmond Circuit Court, is seeking an emergency injunction to stop the removal of the monuments.

This comes after several monuments around the city have already been removed, including those of Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart, Matthew Fontaine Maury, the Soldiers and Sailors statue and two cannons. Stoney said 11 Confederate statues in total would be removed around the city.

Under a new law passed by the General Assembly - which went into effect on July 1 - there must be a 60-day administrative process to allow for public input to determine the fate of these statues.

The immediate removal in the City of Richmond was done against the advice of the city’s attorney who was worried about legal ramifications.

“I think we’re on sound legal ground,” Stoney said on July 2. “We are in a state of emergency and I believe that these monuments cause a public safety risk to people and property. You never know what the next few days will bring, but we will be prepared.”

