Names released of deputies hurt in Wythe County shooting

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people, including two deputies, were injured following a shooting in Wythe County Tuesday night.

Wythe County deputies and state police responded to a call about a domestic incident at a home on 586 Whippoorwill Road around 10 p.m. The sheriff’s office said officers were walking up to the residence when two deputies were struck by gunfire in the dark. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

One deputy, Chris Coleman, a 15-year veteran, was taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital and is in serious condition. Sheriff Keith Dunagan said Coleman is alert and “has his faculties about him.” The sheriff said Coleman was shot in the back shoulder about two inches left of his spine. The bullet nicked his vest, which the sheriff said probably saved him from more serious injury.

Another deputy, Charles Foster, has been released after receiving treatment for a graze wound.

The suspect was also taken to Roanoke Carilion Hospital and is listed in serious condition. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, with Virginia State Police leading.

