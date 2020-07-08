New birth center to open in Fishersville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they’re expanding.

Erin Murphy is the owner and midwife of Queen City Birth Services. Murphy said recently, there has been more of an interest in her services.

"Giving birth five times myself and seeing the difference in care, and having a freestanding birth center birth and having several home births, I on a deep level recognize how important it is to have options," Murphy said.

Currently, Murphy attends home births, offers childbirth classes and serves as a resource for birth planning. As more people are looking to her services, Murphy looked into buying a new building in Fishersville that will become a birth center.

Murphy said she'll be able to offer full prenatal care, full birth and delivery care, postpartum and newborn care in her new birth center. Freestanding birth centers are available in other counties, including in Rockingham, but Murphy said there are none in Augusta County.

"The prospect of traveling an hour, sometimes more depending on where you live in the county is just too far, and it deters many people accessing that service, even though it really is the type of birth support they're hoping for," Murphy said.

She hopes to have the new birth center open by the end of summer.

