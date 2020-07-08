New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

(WHSV) — A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.

What is known as the lanternfly has destroyed crops and affected vineyards in 24 counties in Pennsylvania, and now has made its way into the Commonwealth.

The lanternfly has been reported in Frederick County, Clarke County and Winchester, which is just north of the Shenandoah Valley.

One insect and identification specialist from Virginia Tech said it could arrive in the Shenandoah Valley in the next three to five years.

“The main plants that the insect damages are grapes and apples, fruit, and also other vegetables as well,” said Eric Day, manager of the Insect and Identification Lab at Virginia Tech.

If these insects make it to the Shenandoah Valley, he says it could be devastating to local vineyards and orchards.

