Advertisement

Officials remind boaters to wear life jackets after a dozen deaths so far this year

(FILE)
(FILE)(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding boaters to wear a life jacket while out on any body of water.

According to the DWR, Virginia has seen 67 boating accidents, resulting in a dozen deaths and numerous injuries so far this year. Officials said most of those deaths could have been prevented with a life jacket, which is required for every person on any boat or vessel on Virginia waters.

Over the holiday weekend, Conservation Police Officers were out in force looking for boaters who were under the influence and boaters who did not have proper safety equipment.

“Over this long weekend of heightened enforcement, 105 CPOs patrolled 41 bodies of water, conducted 205 patrols that put them in contact with 2,505 boats; which was a 19% increase over the same weekend last year. These patrols and contacts resulted in the arrests of 7 boat operators for Boating under the Influence, 358 boating safety law warnings and the issuance of 205 boating safety citations,” a release from the DWR said.

Officers also responded to five boating accidents, assisted numerous stranded and distressed boaters, investigated illegal fishing complaints and conducted search and rescue operations for two missing boaters, who were later found unharmed.

Officials said they saw a great response from the awareness messaging leading up to the holiday weekend with a number of designated operators.

“The increased number of designated operators absolutely led to a decrease in accidents,” said Major Scott Naff, Law Enforcement Assistant Chief of Operations for DWR. “With alcohol use being a leading factor in boating deaths and drownings due to boaters not having PFDs, we feel our messaging and enforcement efforts are gaining the compliance needed to save lives. It cannot be stressed enough, designate before you operate and life jackets save lives.”

For more information on boating safety and requirements, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Monuments and statues are falling. But what comes next?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Russell Contreras, Associated Press
Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall.

State

Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies was Florida police officer

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Katey Roshetko and Pete DeLuca
The suspect in a shooting involving deputies in Wythe County Tuesday night faces 17 felony charges.

State

Statue on top of former Jefferson Davis monument being removed

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Crews are removing the statue mounted on top of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue.

State

Republican legislators call on Governor Northam to prioritize five days of in-school learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of Republican legislators in Virginia is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to prioritize in-school learning five days a week for all students.

Latest News

State

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

Local

Sign hung next to CPD a reminder when police used tear gas on those protesting KKK rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A sign criticizing the Charlottesville Police Department hung from the Market Street Parking Garage for several hours early Wednesday, July 8.

Local

Harrisonburg City School Board approves fall reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
HCPS would have in-person learning 4 days a week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and 1 will attend each of the four days, and all other grades would attend two of the four days on an A/B schedule.

State

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Attorney General Herring will be providing an update to end Virginia’s rape kit backlog.

State

Crews remove Soldiers and Sailors monument in Richmond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
City crews are preparing to take down the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 635 on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 8, Virginia has had 67,375 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.