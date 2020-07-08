Roanoke police identify man found shot to death Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police have identified the victim of a shooting Tuesday morning. 48-year-old William English of Roanoke was found dead in the PPG Paints parking lot from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Southeast Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

The body was found in a parking lot on 4th Street just around the corner from Exit 6 off Route 220.

The call about a gunshot wound came in around 5:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man shot dead in the PPG Paints parking lot.

The patrol cars and police tape prevented painters like Jesse Dalton from getting their supplies.

“So for me not to be able to get in there, it didn’t bother me, but I wish I could have because I had to go all the way to 419 in order to make the day work,” Dalton said.

Learning about the violence made him a little uneasy because Dalton said he usually visits the store early in the morning several times a week.

“If I had been in the parking lot, you know how would that have reacted? You know, I am just happy I wasn’t there this morning,” Dalton said.

People familiar with the area said it is not unusual to see police officers, but they don’t usually see this type of violence.

“I mean you have people who hang around in this area and there’s always some sort of trouble I guess at some point, but not to this extent,” Jefferson Stultz, who works in the area, said.

“You got to kind of know this area I think and this ain’t the greatest area,” Dalton said. “I guess you could say you take a chance every morning when you show up here especially in the winter when it’s dark in the mornings like that.”

Roanoke Police are investigating this case as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 540-344-8500.

The name of the victim has not been released and there have been no arrests in the case.

