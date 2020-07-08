Advertisement

Roanoke police identify man found shot to death Tuesday

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police have identified the victim of a shooting Tuesday morning. 48-year-old William English of Roanoke was found dead in the PPG Paints parking lot from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Southeast Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

The body was found in a parking lot on 4th Street just around the corner from Exit 6 off Route 220.

The call about a gunshot wound came in around 5:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man shot dead in the PPG Paints parking lot.

The patrol cars and police tape prevented painters like Jesse Dalton from getting their supplies.

“So for me not to be able to get in there, it didn’t bother me, but I wish I could have because I had to go all the way to 419 in order to make the day work,” Dalton said.

Learning about the violence made him a little uneasy because Dalton said he usually visits the store early in the morning several times a week.

“If I had been in the parking lot, you know how would that have reacted? You know, I am just happy I wasn’t there this morning,” Dalton said.

People familiar with the area said it is not unusual to see police officers, but they don’t usually see this type of violence.

“I mean you have people who hang around in this area and there’s always some sort of trouble I guess at some point, but not to this extent,” Jefferson Stultz, who works in the area, said.

“You got to kind of know this area I think and this ain’t the greatest area,” Dalton said. “I guess you could say you take a chance every morning when you show up here especially in the winter when it’s dark in the mornings like that.”

Roanoke Police are investigating this case as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 540-344-8500.

The name of the victim has not been released and there have been no arrests in the case.

Previous Story

Roanoke City Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 700 block of 4th Street SE Tuesday morning.

According to police, a white man was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 5:30 a.m. outside a business. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been arrested.

Roads in the area of 4th and Elm were blocked during the investigation, but have since been reopened.

The victim’s name will be released after family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

Local

Sign hung next to CPD a reminder when police used tear gas on those protesting KKK rally

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A sign criticizing the Charlottesville Police Department hung from the Market Street Parking Garage for several hours early Wednesday, July 8.

Local

Harrisonburg City School Board approves fall reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
HCPS would have in-person learning 4 days a week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and 1 will attend each of the four days, and all other grades would attend two of the four days on an A/B schedule.

State

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Attorney General Herring will be providing an update to end Virginia’s rape kit backlog.

State

Crews remove Soldiers and Sailors monument in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
City crews are preparing to take down the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 635 on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 8, Virginia has had 67,375 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

New voting laws could mean changes for some voter registrars

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Gun sales up in Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago

State

Names released of deputies hurt in Wythe County shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Deputies and suspect taken to hospital after late-night shooting on Whippoorwill Road

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

JMU to change Confederate building names

Updated: 13 hours ago
Earlier today, JMU officials met to discuss removing the confederate names from three buildings named, Jackson, Maury, and Ashby halls. This is going to take effect immediately.