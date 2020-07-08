Sign hung next to CPD a reminder when police used tear gas on those protesting KKK rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — A sign criticizing the Charlottesville Police Department hung from the Market Street Parking Garage for several hours early Wednesday, July 8.

The sign read, “7/8/17 GASSED BY THE CPD,” an apparent reference to when police used tear gas to disperse people who had gathered to protest a rally by members of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Charlottesville.

Dozens of KKK members held a brief rally around the city’s statue of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square on July 8, 2017. Authorities escorted the klansmen to the park, and had set up barriers to separate them from the hundreds of protesters. Some protesters attempted to block the paths of the officers during the event.

Authorities later used tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered in a nearby street to block buses used to transport the KKK members.

Officers took down the sign on the parking garage around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

