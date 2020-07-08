Statue on top of former Jefferson Davis monument being removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are removing the statue mounted on top of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue.

The monument’s design has a central 60′ granite column topped by a female figure cast in bronze.

Symbolized in the Vindicatrix, which crowns the shaft of the monument.

The statue is described as the emblem of Southern womanhood fitly stands, the immortal spirit of her land, shining unquenched within her eyes, and her hand uplifted in an eternal appeal to the God of justice and truth.”

Below her are the words DEO VINDICI (by God the protector.)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.