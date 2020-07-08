Advertisement

Valley Jump reopens after 4-month closure

Kids near Rockingham County now have another place to go to have fun during the pandemic.
Kids near Rockingham County now have another place to go to have fun during the pandemic.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Kids near Rockingham County now have another place to go to have fun during the pandemic.

A week ago, Governor Ralph Northam put Phase 3 of the “Forward Virginia” plan into effect. This phase allowed many businesses to reopen, including Valley Jump, a trampoline park in Penn Laird.

Valley Jump reopened on Monday after staying closed for four months. Managers said they can only open up to 50 percent capacity. One of the managers of Valley Jump says one major challenge was figuring out how to keep the park sanitary.

“Phase 3 we were allowed to open and we wanted to make sure that we asked multiple questions and double-checked as many things as we could to make sure we opened, and we opened safely,” Dillon Taylor, a manager at Valley Jump said.

Now, they are cleaning every 15-20 minutes and disinfecting items such as dodgeballs.

“We use an industrial disinfectant so we always have done that since day one. Our current situation has just accelerated that a little bit more,” said Taylor.

Dillon Taylor said social distancing is easy to accomplish at the jump park since they have a large facility. Taylor said customers will also have their temperature taken before entering the facility.

Jumpers are not required to wear a mask but spectators are required to have a face covering.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

Latest News

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.

Local

New pest invading crops not far from the Valley

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A certain pest has made its way back to farms and is impacting fruit and vegetable crops.

Local

Governor Northam signs bill that bans use of hand-held devices while driving in Virginia

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Since 2009, it's been against the law to text and drive. With this new law in place, it will be illegal to have any kind of communications device in your hand while you're driving, including talking on the phone.