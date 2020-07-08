Valley Jump reopens after 4-month closure

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Kids near Rockingham County now have another place to go to have fun during the pandemic.

A week ago, Governor Ralph Northam put Phase 3 of the “Forward Virginia” plan into effect. This phase allowed many businesses to reopen, including Valley Jump, a trampoline park in Penn Laird.

Valley Jump reopened on Monday after staying closed for four months. Managers said they can only open up to 50 percent capacity. One of the managers of Valley Jump says one major challenge was figuring out how to keep the park sanitary.

“Phase 3 we were allowed to open and we wanted to make sure that we asked multiple questions and double-checked as many things as we could to make sure we opened, and we opened safely,” Dillon Taylor, a manager at Valley Jump said.

Now, they are cleaning every 15-20 minutes and disinfecting items such as dodgeballs.

“We use an industrial disinfectant so we always have done that since day one. Our current situation has just accelerated that a little bit more,” said Taylor.

Dillon Taylor said social distancing is easy to accomplish at the jump park since they have a large facility. Taylor said customers will also have their temperature taken before entering the facility.

Jumpers are not required to wear a mask but spectators are required to have a face covering.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.