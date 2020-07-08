Advertisement

Virginia becomes member of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

MGN
MGN (KKTV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Virginia has become the first southern state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI is a collaborative effort among Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This initiative provides a unique opportunity to meet the urgency of the environmental threats facing our planet, while positioning Virginia as a center of economic activity in the transition to renewable energy,” Northam said.

RGGI is designed to reduce climate pollution from fossil fuel power plants. States who are a part of the initiative agree to have a cap on their plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. Power generators in those states must also reduce pollution to meet the cap, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Legislation passed during the 2020 General Assembly session will permit Virginia to use proceeds from the initiative for community flood preparedness, coastal resilience and energy efficiency programs benefitting low-income Virginians.

According to the press release, the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will administer approximately 45 percent of the proceeds to community flood prevention and coastal resilience programs, and three percent will be used by the Department of Environmental Quality to further climate planning efforts.

Other states that are part of the program include Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lawsuit filed to stop Mayor Stoney from removing Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday trying to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments.

State

W.Va. governor sets September reopening date for schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September as coronavirus cases rise to record highs.

National

Monuments and statues are falling. But what comes next?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Russell Contreras, Associated Press
Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall.

State

Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies was Florida police officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko and Pete DeLuca
The suspect in a shooting involving deputies in Wythe County Tuesday night faces 17 felony charges.

Latest News

State

Statue on top of former Jefferson Davis monument being removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Crews are removing the statue mounted on top of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue.

State

Officials remind boaters to wear life jackets after a dozen deaths so far this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding boaters to wear a life jacket while out on any body of water.

State

Republican legislators call on Governor Northam to prioritize five days of in-school learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
A group of Republican legislators in Virginia is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to prioritize in-school learning five days a week for all students.

State

Bridge Day 2020 cancelled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Bridge Day Commission announced Wednesday it had made the decision to cancel the event ‘due uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.’

Local

Sign hung next to CPD a reminder when police used tear gas on those protesting KKK rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A sign criticizing the Charlottesville Police Department hung from the Market Street Parking Garage for several hours early Wednesday, July 8.

Local

Harrisonburg City School Board approves fall reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
HCPS would have in-person learning 4 days a week. Certain identified students and grades PK, K and 1 will attend each of the four days, and all other grades would attend two of the four days on an A/B schedule.