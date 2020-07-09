Agora Downtown Market reopens for customers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, after being closed for four months, Agora Downtown Market reopened their doors to welcome back customers.

Allie Motyka, the manager of the market and co-owner of Heartworn Vintage, said many shops continued to sell products online after closing down on March 14.

She also said that the market would host different hours. For the month of July, the market will only be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can still shop curbside if you do not feel comfortable going inside.

Hand sanitizer stations have also been set up at each entrance and exit for customers to use. Motyka said she saw some of her regulars come in Thursday morning, and there was no better feeling.

“You know we’re finally getting able to see the public again. Four months felt like forever, but it also passed quickly. We are excited to be able to let people shop,” Motyka said.

At the end of this month, shop owners will meet and decide if the market will expand their hours in August.

