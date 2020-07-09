Crews return to site of former Maury statue to remove globe
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.
Roads around the Maury Monument are also blocked off.
Last week, the Maury statue was removed from its pedestal.
Trucks were seen arriving at the monument to prepare to remove the globe.
