Advertisement

Crews return to site of former Maury statue to remove globe

Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.
Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.(Olivia Ugino/NBC12)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.

Roads around the Maury Monument are also blocked off.

Last week, the Maury statue was removed from its pedestal.

Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal; Mayor Stoney says 11 Confederate statues will be removed in total ]

Trucks were seen arriving at the monument to prepare to remove the globe.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation ends 65th anniversary with time capsule

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marina Barnett
June of 2019 marked Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s 65th anniversary.

State

LIVE: Gov. Northam holding ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation today.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 613 on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Thursday, July 9, Virginia has had 67,988 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Text-2-911 now available in Waynesboro

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Updated: 12 hours ago
Attorney General Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated in a news conference Wednesday morning, making it only the seventh state to do so.Attorney General Herring along with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies eliminated thousands of untested PERK kits - some decades old.

News

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Thursday, the Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually, with one item on the agenda involving the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said this is a continuation of a resolution passed last month by the board condemning racism and affirming the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment. If approved, the change would affect Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School. The Rebel mascot at Northfork Middle School would also eventually change.

News

Trump threatens to cut funding to schools that don't reopen

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
The president has threatened that he may be cutting off funding to schools that do not re-open. 90 percent however comes from state and local governments.

News

New Names for 3 buildings at JMU

Updated: 12 hours ago
The James Madison University Board of Visitors voted unanimously to remove the names of Jackson, Maury, and Ashby halls, effective immediately. The special virtual meeting came after the university’s president, Jonathan Alger, and the leadership team sent a recommendation from the school to remove the names. Alger said the topic has been up for discussion for some time and now is the time to take action. “We can and must remain a big tent that welcomes and hears from different perspectives and experiences. We do believe, however, that now is the time to act,” Alger said. The topic has seen both sides, but many students, like Sydney Bronaugh, and alumni agree the names should be removed. “I think they should rename them. I think it would a really simple act that they could do to show support,” Bronaugh said. Vice-Rector and board member Deborah Tompkins Johnson spoke at the meeting. “What’s happened in those recent time, just builds on what has happened over decades and centuries that has brought us to this conversation and its’ time. And I do agree also with President Alger that this is the time,” Johnson said.

News

West Virginia School plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
West virginia governor "Jim justice" says officials are working on plans to re-open schools in the mountain state as early as September.