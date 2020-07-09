Crews return to site of former Maury statue to remove globe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.

Roads around the Maury Monument are also blocked off.

Last week, the Maury statue was removed from its pedestal.

Trucks were seen arriving at the monument to prepare to remove the globe.

Gang's all here. Looks like the globe is next.

