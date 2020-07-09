Deadly tornado rips through Minnesota community

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
OTTER TAIL LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service is surveying several areas of damage in western Minnesota as severe storms dropped at least 4 tornadoes Wednesday.

Barry Fitzgibbons is the Otter Lake county Sheriff, “This is pretty devastating.”

The twister ripped through the countryside just after 5 o’clock Wednesday.

Barry fitzgibbons: "It came really quick and developed really fast."

The Sheriff says a 30-year old man who was working near a shop outside of a home was killed. “I don’t know if there was enough time for the person to actually take cover or leave.”

Two other people were hurt and brought to the hospital.

The sheriff says either 3 or 4 homes were hit by the tornado that left an 8 mile path of destruction and ther Sheriff doesn’t suspect that anyone is missing. “At this point, we have no indication that anybody is missing. We have done several searches.

The National Weather Service in that area is giving a preliminary rating of an EF-3 to this deadly tornado. They are still surveying more damage.

The main roads around the area have reopened. However, some township roads remain closed as crews fix power lines and clean-up the debris.

Barry Fitzgibbons: “The focus is making sure people are safe and get on to the property damage to assess that and see what we can do to help our community.”

Hail was also reported in the severe storms. Some of the hail was 2.5″-3″ in diameter. Wind gusts peaked 50-80mph across many areas in Minnesota Wednesday. There was a peak gust of 83mph at a municipal airport in western Minnesota.

In addition to this deadly tornado, another tornado is suspected of hitting an RV park in the same area on Wednesday morning. About 12-14 RV’s were destroyed.

While picturesque, the tornado was completely devastating. A reminder to not get close to a tornado if you ever encounter one. They can move erratically and even at a distance, it can send debris flying for many miles. Here are more pictures of one of the Minnesota tornadoes from our sister station.

