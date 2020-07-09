Deadly tornado rips through Minnesota community

OTTER TAIL LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service is surveying several areas of damage in western Minnesota as severe storms dropped at least 4 tornadoes Wednesday.

Barry Fitzgibbons is the Otter Lake county Sheriff, “This is pretty devastating.”

The twister ripped through the countryside just after 5 o’clock Wednesday.

Barry fitzgibbons: "It came really quick and developed really fast."

More tornado video: This one taken by Blaine of the Dalton, MN tornado on Wednesday #VNLFirstAlert #MNwx pic.twitter.com/4YXNw53kan — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) July 9, 2020

The Sheriff says a 30-year old man who was working near a shop outside of a home was killed. “I don’t know if there was enough time for the person to actually take cover or leave.”

Two other people were hurt and brought to the hospital.

The sheriff says either 3 or 4 homes were hit by the tornado that left an 8 mile path of destruction and ther Sheriff doesn’t suspect that anyone is missing. “At this point, we have no indication that anybody is missing. We have done several searches.

The National Weather Service in that area is giving a preliminary rating of an EF-3 to this deadly tornado. They are still surveying more damage.

Here is the latest regarding Wednesday evening's tornadoes in Grant and Otter Tail counties in Minnesota... #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xatkgYfo1c — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) July 9, 2020

The main roads around the area have reopened. However, some township roads remain closed as crews fix power lines and clean-up the debris.

Barry Fitzgibbons: “The focus is making sure people are safe and get on to the property damage to assess that and see what we can do to help our community.”

Hail was also reported in the severe storms. Some of the hail was 2.5″-3″ in diameter. Wind gusts peaked 50-80mph across many areas in Minnesota Wednesday. There was a peak gust of 83mph at a municipal airport in western Minnesota.

Hail! These are from the Park Rapids, MN area from overnight storms, estimated to be between 2.5-3" in diameter. Thanks Annie Fredericks for sharing! pic.twitter.com/iN0ry47g4J — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) July 9, 2020

In addition to this deadly tornado, another tornado is suspected of hitting an RV park in the same area on Wednesday morning. About 12-14 RV’s were destroyed.

Damage photos are beginning to come in from the Dalton, MN area after Wednesday's tornado. These were sent in by Jone Huber #MNwx pic.twitter.com/1YyReQwzLj — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) July 9, 2020

While picturesque, the tornado was completely devastating. A reminder to not get close to a tornado if you ever encounter one. They can move erratically and even at a distance, it can send debris flying for many miles. Here are more pictures of one of the Minnesota tornadoes from our sister station.

Here are a bunch of viewer photos sent in of Wednesday's tornado near Dalton, MN. We have a whole gallery of photos on our website #VNLFirstAlert #MNwx pic.twitter.com/f8C3HtQD9i — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) July 9, 2020

