First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine

(WHSV) - Hot and humid for the rest of the week, afternoon showers and storms will be common through the weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move up the East Coast by the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog and haze to start with temperatures in the 70s for the morning. Mostly sunny for the day as an area of low pressure stays along the coast. Highs in the low 90s for the afternoon. This will be a day where everyone should stay dry. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for Friday as the coastal storm starts to move toward the Northeast. Still a hot day as our next feature will be a cold front approaching from the west. This will lead to highs in the low 90s again and scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The cold front should cross our area during the day Saturday. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

Watching and area of low pressure later this week. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Cold front looks like it will cross during the day Saturday bringing our greatest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: After the cold front the humidity looks to drop slightly for Sunday and into the early part of next week. A mix of sun and clouds, still a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

