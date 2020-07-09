Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

CHARLIE DANIELS-MEMORIAL SERVICES MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday night. The country music icon, who penned the hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died at the age of 83 on Monday after doctors said he suffered a stroke, according to a statement from his publicist. SENT: 230 words, AP Photos.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS UNDATED — Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery, and most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. Here are some facts about the flags of the Confederacy and how those symbols are viewed today. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 650 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— BOY FATAL SHOOTING — A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a North Carolina town, officials said.

— SUBWAY GUN POLICY — The Subway restaurant chain is now asking customers to conceal their firearms when coming into its stores across the nation.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-CEMETERY — A Confederate monument has been toppled in a cemetery in the North Carolina city of Greensboro.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOP CHEF-RESTAURANT — A “Top Chef” contestant’s restaurant in North Carolina has permanently closed down due to revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— BOATHOUSE FOR SALE — A World War II-era boat house once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast.

___

VIRGINIA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews were back at work Thursday removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. SENT: 440 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, a top health official says federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised. Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the agency will issue “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate reopening schools. Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Redfield says flatly, “it’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance.” His statement comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence said CDC would issue new guidelines next week. By Carole Feldman. SENT: 410 words, AP Photos-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LOTTERIES BOSTON — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,020 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— RESTAURANT WORKER DEATH — Police in Virginia said a woman last seen leaving a restaurant where she worked on Independence Day has been found dead in a corn field

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN ECONOMY UNDATED — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms. Biden wants a $400 billion, four-year increase in government purchasing of U.S.-based goods and services plus $300 billion in new research and development in U.S. technology concerns. Biden’s plan is expected to be announced Thursday. It calls for such investments before negotiating any new international trade deals. Biden also proposes tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit U.S. firms but can be easily circumvented by government agencies. By Bill Barrow and Marc Levy. SENT: 840 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAIR CANCELLED — An annual fair in Maryland has been canceled due to virus safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND UNEMPLOYMENT — Maryland’s labor department is reporting the highest number of new unemployment filings in two months.

— GUN SHOP BURGLARY-TWO CHARGED — Two men have been accused of being part of a group that stole 35 guns from a gun shop in Delaware.

— ATM THEFTS-BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say thieves are using trucks as battering rams to steal automatic teller machines from inside local businesses.

___

