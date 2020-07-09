Advertisement

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation ends 65th anniversary with time capsule

Some of the items that will be put into the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation time capsule
Some of the items that will be put into the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation time capsule(WHSV)
By Marina Barnett
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — June of 2019 marked Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s 65th anniversary.

The department kicked off a year of celebrating that month with a special event that honored the very first full-time director of Parks and Recreation, Cecil Gilkerson.

The year of activities wrapped up a few weeks ago, although many events in 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus. Throughout the year, the department has been collecting physical memories as well as memory cards that people can write.

Lynn Hoy, the senior program coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation said some of the physical memories included items like pictures, videos and a knuckleball mallet.

"We all had different likes, but Parks and Recreation has always been and always will be central to kids' lives, so we just wanted to know what was important to them at that time," Hoy said.

The department is still accepting physical items and memory cards to put in the capsule. It will be buried in late summer or early fall at Westover Park.

