Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

School reopening plans become political flash point

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates. His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia. Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Maryland governor: Probably time to change Redskins name

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes the name of Washington's professional football team “probably should be changed.” The Republican governor was asked on NBC's “Today” show on Wednesday whether he believed the team should change its name from the Washington Redskins. The team's home field is in Landover, Maryland, and Hogan grew up in the area as a fan of the team. When he ran for governor in 2014, he expressed support for the name. But on Wednesday he said the time is probably right to change the moniker. Hogan is a moderate and critic of President Donald Trump who is considering a presidential run in 2024.

Official: Inmate at Virginia jail pepper sprays two guards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower. The Virginian-Pilot reports Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, with one hurting a knee and the other suffering a cut on their cheek. Walz says the injuries were minor, and added that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. He says an investigation is continuing.

Virginia eliminates huge backlog of untested rape kits

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits. During a news conference Wednesday, Herring said the project to test rape kits that in some cases were decades old began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation. Rape kits are used to collect DNA and other physical evidence from rape victims. In November, Herring announced that a Spotsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after being identified through the initiative to test untested rape kits.

Police search for man after child found dead, woman injured

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead. A local sheriff’s office said it is now searching for the woman’s husband. WAVY-TV reports that the woman and her daughter were found Tuesday in Gloucester County. The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers, who was last seen driving a Volkswagen Beetle.

JMU is renaming halls that bear names of Confederate leaders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s board of visitors voted to change the names of three halls following requests by students, alumni and campus organizations. The school in Harrisonburg has removed signs for the buildings on the quad and assigned temporary names. One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby. Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer. The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.