Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE CONFEDERATE STATUES

Crews continue work to remove Richmond's Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUDGET

Virus' impact to Virginia budget not as bad as feared

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Virginia’s state budget hasn’t been as bad as previously feared. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Virginia ended fiscal 2020 with a $236.5 million budget shortfall, far less than anticipated. Overall, state revenues were up 2% from the previous fiscal year. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Virginia’s high concentration of federal employees and contractors as well as workers who can telecommute, have helped soften the financial impact. Layne said it’s still too early to tell whether the state will be able afford teacher raises and college tuition freezes lawmakers approved earlier this year but then suspended because of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA UNEMPLOYMENT

Payments now going out from delayed unemployment program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Initial payments have begun to laid-off workers under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which Virginia lagged most other states in getting up and running. The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance to individuals who have already exhausted their benefits. The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that payments started Tuesday. Over 12,000 claims have been paid so far to the total of about 41,000 individuals eligible. The Associated Press has previously reported that Virginia was behind most states in implementing the federally funded benefits.

AP-US-TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon. The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York. Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

NEPTUNE FESTIVAL CANCELED

Annual Virginia Beach festival canceled for first time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled. An announcement on its web page said the Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history. Festival president and CEO Nancy Creech said that after discussion with staff and the board, it was decided it couldn't proceed with a festival of this magnitude. Creech said festival will focus on plans for 2021.

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

School reopening plans become political flash point

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates. His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.

BC-VA-DEATH INVESTIGATION

Man in custody after wife found injured, infant child dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 60-year-old Dennis Chambers was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime. Deputies say they discovered the woman and her child on Tuesday in Gloucester County. The sheriff’s office says the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.