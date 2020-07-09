Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Northam holding ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation Thursday.

The event will take place today at 10:30 a.m. after the one-year anniversary of the special session Northam called after the Virginia Beach Mass shooting.

Gov. Northam had proposed several gun measures for that session, but it was quickly adjourned after two hours. However, during this year’s General Assembly, several of those bills, including universal background checks and reinstating the ‘one handgun per month law’, passed.

The gun control measures passed include:

  • Senate Bill 70 and House Bill 2, which establish universal background checks in Virginia
  • Senate Bill 240 and House Bill 674, which establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order, allowing authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others
  • Senate Bill 69 and House Bill 812, which reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law
  • House Bill 9, which requires gun owners to report their lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty.
  • House Bill 1083, which toughens the penalty for leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a reckless manner that endangers a child
  • HB 421 allows localities the authority to regulate the possession, carrying, storage or transport of firearms, ammunition, components, or any combination of those things.
  • HB 1004 makes it a Class 6 felony for someone subject to a protective order to knowingly possess a firearm. The law will give 24 hours for a person covered by a protective order to sell or transfer their gun, and requires the subject to certify that they do not, or no longer, possess firearms within 48 hours.
  • Senate Bill 35, which gives local governments more authority to ban guns in public spaces, like public buildings, parks, recreation centers, and during permitted events
  • Senate Bill 479, which bars people with protective orders against them from possessing firearms and require them to turn over their guns within 24 hours

The bill signing will be streamed live on the Governor’s Facebook page.

