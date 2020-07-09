LIVE: Gov. Northam holding ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation Thursday.

The event will take place today at 10:30 a.m. after the one-year anniversary of the special session Northam called after the Virginia Beach Mass shooting.

I’m ceremonially signing historic gun safety legislation. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/3V9y2l3pdM — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 9, 2020

Gov. Northam had proposed several gun measures for that session, but it was quickly adjourned after two hours. However, during this year’s General Assembly, several of those bills, including universal background checks and reinstating the ‘one handgun per month law’, passed.

The gun control measures passed include:

The bill signing will be streamed live on the Governor’s Facebook page.

