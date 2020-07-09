Advertisement

Richmond judge grants injunction to stop removal of Confederate monuments

City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond.
City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond judge granted the injunction to stop the city from removing any more Confederate monuments for 60 days.

Lawsuit filed to stop Mayor Stoney from removing Confederate statues ]

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court for an emergency injunction to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering any more statues to be taken down.

The city cannot remove any more statues for 60 days, but the work is already done.

Officials said all of the statues on the removal list have been taken down. The AP Hill monument in the northside was not on the removal list. Hill himself is buried under the monument and will have to go through a different process.

The lawsuit claims that the emergency order Stoney issued to have the monuments removed was unlawful and in violation of public notice requirements. It also claims that it was done as part of Stoney’s “personal vision and not as a matter of public safety or law.”

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated. Stay with NBC12 for the latest.

