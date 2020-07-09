Richmond judge grants injunction to stop removal of Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond judge granted the injunction to stop the city from removing any more Confederate monuments for 60 days.

[ Lawsuit filed to stop Mayor Stoney from removing Confederate statues ]

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court for an emergency injunction to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering any more statues to be taken down.

BREAKING: Richmond Circuit Court Judge grants injunction in @LevarStoney confederate monument removal case. City can’t remove any more for 60 days. But work is done. @NBC12 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) July 9, 2020

The city cannot remove any more statues for 60 days, but the work is already done.

Officials said all of the statues on the removal list have been taken down. The AP Hill monument in the northside was not on the removal list. Hill himself is buried under the monument and will have to go through a different process.

The lawsuit claims that the emergency order Stoney issued to have the monuments removed was unlawful and in violation of public notice requirements. It also claims that it was done as part of Stoney’s “personal vision and not as a matter of public safety or law.”

