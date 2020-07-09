Advertisement

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

KNBC reported late Wednesday that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest. Rivera's identification was found on the boat. Sheriff's officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but that had been suspended by nighttime. The search will continue early Thursday.

Rivera's 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called her young son "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him" in her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry."

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera's debut single "Sorry."

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Most important factor in schools reopening is controlling COVID-19 in community, official says

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Despite threats made by the president, the White House doesn't have the ability to unilaterally slash current federal funding for schools.

National

Trump threatens funding to schools that don't reopen in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The president also criticized the CDC's reopening guidelines, calling them "very tough and expensive" as well as "impractical."

National

Woman, 59, falls to her death near popular viewing area at Grand Canyon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

National

Woman falls to her death while hiking off trail with family at Grand Canyon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

Latest News

National

Atlanta mayor mandates face masks in city

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Officials across Georgia have been increasingly voicing worries that hospitals are filling and government-run testing sites are being overrun amid a coronavirus surge.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attorney General Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated in a news conference Wednesday morning, making it only the seventh state to do so.Attorney General Herring along with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies eliminated thousands of untested PERK kits - some decades old.

News

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Thursday, the Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually, with one item on the agenda involving the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said this is a continuation of a resolution passed last month by the board condemning racism and affirming the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment. If approved, the change would affect Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School. The Rebel mascot at Northfork Middle School would also eventually change.

News

Trump threatens to cut funding to schools that don't reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
The president has threatened that he may be cutting off funding to schools that do not re-open. 90 percent however comes from state and local governments.

News

New Names for 3 buildings at JMU

Updated: 5 hours ago
The James Madison University Board of Visitors voted unanimously to remove the names of Jackson, Maury, and Ashby halls, effective immediately. The special virtual meeting came after the university’s president, Jonathan Alger, and the leadership team sent a recommendation from the school to remove the names. Alger said the topic has been up for discussion for some time and now is the time to take action. “We can and must remain a big tent that welcomes and hears from different perspectives and experiences. We do believe, however, that now is the time to act,” Alger said. The topic has seen both sides, but many students, like Sydney Bronaugh, and alumni agree the names should be removed. “I think they should rename them. I think it would a really simple act that they could do to show support,” Bronaugh said. Vice-Rector and board member Deborah Tompkins Johnson spoke at the meeting. “What’s happened in those recent time, just builds on what has happened over decades and centuries that has brought us to this conversation and its’ time. And I do agree also with President Alger that this is the time,” Johnson said.