Staunton City Council to consider special use permits for Mary Baldwin University student housing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Council is holding a public hearing Thursday evening dealing with Mary Baldwin University student housing for the upcoming year.

MBU is looking to renew two special use permits it was granted last year to allow these two houses at the end of Sycamore St. to be used as student housing.

City council granted special use permits last June, which were good for 12 months.

"The university had promised to keep it exclusively girls, and upper-class girls, juniors and seniors, and they were successful at doing that. And, honestly, the girls were fantastic," Mark Pitts, a Sycamore St. resident, said.

MBU said in a statement that renewing the permits is necessary to maintain enough housing for their growing population.

While MBU has invested in improving the neighborhood, like by addressing increased traffic, some residents still have a few concerns they would like addressed before the council approves the permit.

"The problem has been this year we had young men move into the house. There's not a lot of oversight," Alexandra Pitts, who lives on Sycamore St., said.

Pitts said she will requesting that anyone who lives in those houses holds legitimate university IDs, and that it is maintained as all-girls housing.

“We’re hopeful that even though the city can’t mandate that, that Mary Baldwin will at least take that into account and try to keep all girls and all upper-class,” Mark said.

In the statement, MBU said the housing would only be for junior and senior women, and that there would be a housing coordinator that will monitor the houses.

The university will also be limiting the number of residents in both houses to five this year, instead of seven.

MBU is also aiming to improve communication with neighbors this year.

"There are only eight homes on this street. Four of them are currently owned by Mary Baldwin, so we're going to always be a part of the university. We like being a part of the university. That's part of the reason we moved here, as long as we keep it reasonable," Mark said.

The meeting is at 7:30 Thursday. People are now welcome in council chambers, but seating is limited to enforce social distancing and masks are required.

You can read MBU’s fulls statement to the council below.

