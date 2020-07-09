Advertisement

Staunton City Council to consider special use permits for Mary Baldwin University student housing

MBU housing on Sycamore St.
MBU housing on Sycamore St.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Council is holding a public hearing Thursday evening dealing with Mary Baldwin University student housing for the upcoming year.

MBU is looking to renew two special use permits it was granted last year to allow these two houses at the end of Sycamore St. to be used as student housing.

City council granted special use permits last June, which were good for 12 months.

"The university had promised to keep it exclusively girls, and upper-class girls, juniors and seniors, and they were successful at doing that. And, honestly, the girls were fantastic," Mark Pitts, a Sycamore St. resident, said.

MBU said in a statement that renewing the permits is necessary to maintain enough housing for their growing population.

While MBU has invested in improving the neighborhood, like by addressing increased traffic, some residents still have a few concerns they would like addressed before the council approves the permit.

"The problem has been this year we had young men move into the house. There's not a lot of oversight," Alexandra Pitts, who lives on Sycamore St., said.

Pitts said she will requesting that anyone who lives in those houses holds legitimate university IDs, and that it is maintained as all-girls housing.

“We’re hopeful that even though the city can’t mandate that, that Mary Baldwin will at least take that into account and try to keep all girls and all upper-class,” Mark said.

In the statement, MBU said the housing would only be for junior and senior women, and that there would be a housing coordinator that will monitor the houses.

The university will also be limiting the number of residents in both houses to five this year, instead of seven.

MBU is also aiming to improve communication with neighbors this year.

"There are only eight homes on this street. Four of them are currently owned by Mary Baldwin, so we're going to always be a part of the university. We like being a part of the university. That's part of the reason we moved here, as long as we keep it reasonable," Mark said.

The meeting is at 7:30 Thursday. People are now welcome in council chambers, but seating is limited to enforce social distancing and masks are required.

You can read MBU’s fulls statement to the council below.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond judge grants injunction to stop removal of Confederate monuments

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Richmond judge granted the injunction to stop the city from removing any more Confederate monuments for 60 days.

Local

Virginia Department of Health receives around 400 mask complaints for the Central Shenandoah Health District

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Virginia’s Department of Health has received more than 3,000 complaints in the state since the start of the mask mandate.

Local

MBU letter to Staunton City Council

Updated: 27 minutes ago

State

Amended lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority on ordering removal of Lee monument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The man trying to stop Governor Ralph Northam from tearing down the Lee monument has amended his lawsuit.

Latest News

State

Virus’ impact to Virginia budget not as bad as feared

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Northam announced Thursday that Virginia ended fiscal 2020 with a $236.5 million budget shortfall, far less than anticipated. Overall, state revenues were up 2% from the previous fiscal year.

State

Virginia Employment Commission releases updated data on unemployment insurance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Virginia Employment Commission said there have been a total of 938,559 initial unemployment benefits claims filed in Virginia in the past 16 weeks.

Local

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation ends 65th anniversary with time capsule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marina Barnett
June of 2019 marked Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s 65th anniversary.

State

Members of the West Virginia National Guard test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the national guard, one member tested positive two days after the mission and the following day, two others tested positive.

State

Crews return to site of former Maury statue to remove globe

Updated: 6 hours ago
Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.

State

Gov. Northam holds ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam will be holding a ceremonial bill signing for gun legislation today.