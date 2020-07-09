Advertisement

Text-2-911 now available in Waynesboro

Text-2-911 is now available in Waynesboro.
Text-2-911 is now available in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - More and more Virginia towns, counties, and cities are making text-to-911 available, and Waynesboro is the latest addition to the list.

Two years ago, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law requiring it to be an option. Around the valley, it’s already available in Staunton, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

If you live in Waynesboro, or are traveling in the area, you can text 911 in an emergency and someone will respond. Some service providers allow pictures to be sent as well. Waynesboro ECC said it's great for people who are hearing impaired, and for some situations where talking may not be safe.

"A good example of that could be a domestic violence situation where someone needed to reach out for help but they couldn't make a call where the abuser would be close by, but they could be texting," Gary Critzer, Director of Emergency Management for Waynesboro, said.

While the service is now available, Critzer said they prefer people to call 911 if they're able to.

"The dispatcher has the opportunity to ask questions more openly," Critzer said. "It also lets the dispatcher hear background noise and things that are going on which might cue into problems at that address or at that residence."

The text messages to 911 are recorded, like 911 calls are. Anyone can text 911 with any phone, although it does have to have active service.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hospitality businesses feel the impact of postponed graduation weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
After James Madison University postponed its Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies again, some businesses in the friendly city are concerned for the Fall.

Local

School board to to vote on removing confederate affiliated names from county schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the possibility of renaming two schools’ names in the county with Confederate ties.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Latest Virginia COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 635 cases. The Virginia Department of Health says there are now more than 67thousand confirmed cases and 19-hundred deaths.

Latest News

News

Harvard files federal lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's decision to bar international students from staying in the US if they take classes online this fall. In the lawsuit, the universities say the action violates the administrative procedures act because officials failed to offer a reasonable basis justifying the policy.

News

Monument removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another monument was taken down in Richmond. Crews worked to remove the soldiers and sailors monument which unveiled back in 1894. It was a model after Pompey's Pillar in Alexander Egypt.

News

Vally Jump reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
A week ago governor Ralph Northam put phase three of the "forward Virginia" plan into effect. This phase allowing many businesses to reopen including valley jump, a trampoline park.

News

Trump Administration Removal from World Health Organization

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump administration has officially notified congress and the united nations the united states is formally withdrawing from the world health organization. The letter reportedly says the united states will begin a one-year withdrawal.

News

Shenandoah School Decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tomorrow the Shenandoah County board will visit one thing tomorrow on their agenda. They are looking into the possible change of two of their schools named after confederate leaders.

Local

New birth center to open in Fishersville

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new birthing center is coming to Augusta County. Queen City Birth Services has been open in Staunton since 2018, but now they're expanding what they do.