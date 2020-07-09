Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health receives around 400 mask complaints for the Central Shenandoah Health District

A study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases said cloth masks should not be used by healthcare professionals.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia’s Department of Health has received more than 3,000 complaints in the state since the start of the mask mandate.

A handful of those came out of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Dr. Laura Kornegay said there have been around 400 complaints for our health district.

She said the majority of those complaints are about the general public not wearing masks in public spaces, like stores.

The VDH will step in by contacting places that receive complaints and provide education and guidance on mask-wearing.

"If they're not already doing so, employee measures to encourage mask use, such as putting up signs, asking people who enter the property to put on a mask," Dr. Kornegay said.

Not complying with the VDH and the mask mandate could result in a misdemeanor charge, but that has not been an issue in our district.

"The cloth masks that I wear protect you. The cloth masks you wear protect me. If all of us could be 100 percent compliant with wearing masks, we can protect the people around us and protect our community," Dr. Kornegay said.

She said it’s very important that people are wearing masks and taking other preventive measures, like social distancing, hand-washing and cleaning frequently touched surfaces because there is a resurgence of cases being reported across the U.S.

"If all of us could do our best to kind of put all of those preventive measures in play until the point where we have a vaccine to protect the population, that's going to protect us the most," Dr. Kornegay said.

There is a mild increase of cases being reported across the Valley, and Kornegay said cases were even trending downward in the district a couple of weeks ago.

The VDH is concerned that cases may rise in the coming months, as more people are vacationing and educational institutes will be reopening.

If you would like to file a complaint to the VDH about mask-wearing, you can do so by calling the central office at 877-ASK-VDH3.

