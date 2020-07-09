Virginia Employment Commission releases updated data on unemployment insurance

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the latest data regarding unemployment benefits claims throughout the commonwealth today.

According to a press release from the VEC, there have been a total of 938,559 initial claims filed in Virginia in the past 16 weeks. This is more than all initial claims filed from mid-September 2014 to mid-March 2020.

For the filing week ending on July 4, the adjusted number of initial claims was 31,825, which was a decrease of 130 from the previous week.

The VEC has paid $5.7 billion in benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

With these numbers continuing to increase, the VEC launched the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program on July 2. The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular/untraditional unemployment insurance benefits to those who have already exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, according to the press release.

Last week, the VEC issued text and voice messages to more than 41,000 individuals identified as potentially eligible for benefits under the PEUC program. Since the initial payments began at the beginning of July, the VEC has paid $9.9 million in PEUC benefits on over 12,000 claims.

