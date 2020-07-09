Advertisement

W. Va. mail carrier admits to altering absentee voter requests

By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
ELKINS, W. Va. (WHSV) —A mail carrier has admitted to federal charges in the alleged manipulation of absentee voter requests according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork pleaded guilty Thursday to single counts of injury to the mail and attempt to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election, according to a news release. Cooper will be sentenced at a later date.

An affidavit filed in late May states that Cooper altered eight absentee ballot requests in Pendleton County, changing party affiliation on the ballots from Democrat to Republican. 

Cooper delivered the tampered requests to the cities of Onego, Riverton and Franklin before the ballots were discovered by an election official in the Pendleton County Courthouse.

