White becomes first JMU volleyball player to sign pro contract

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - M’Kaela White is the first James Madison University volleyball player to sign a professional contract.

“This has always been a dream of mine” said White, in a press release from JMU Thursday. “And now I have no plans of stopping. To the entire JMU Nation and everyone who’s been in my corner every step of the way, I will NOT let you down!”

White has signed with Team BRSE in the Hungarian A1 League. She is JMU’s all-time leader in block average (1.34) and hitting percentage (.346). She was a two-time First Team All-CAA selection and a member of the USA Collegiate National Team during her time with the Dukes.

