Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Magpie and The Perch soon to open in Harrisonburg

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
During a global pandemic, it can be difficult to complete just your average daily tasks, let alone open a new business.

Local

Augusta County seeking information on runaway juvenile

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sierra Marie Churchwell was last seen at her Grottoes home.

State

Sheriff’s sergeant hit by gunfire thanks community for support

Updated: 1 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting is out of a hospital and faces 17 charges.

Local

Waynesboro Reverse Mortgage Company says pandemic plays little role in decision to get a reverse mortgage or not

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
The coronavirus is upending all aspects of life, but a reverse mortgage lender in Waynesboro says the virus plays a small role in the decision to get a reverse mortgage or not.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 943 on Friday, Bath Co. registers first positive case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Friday, July 10, Virginia has had 68,931 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Collects Items for Time Capsule

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Police investigating shooting in Staunton

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Springhill Village Apartments in Staunton along Springhill Road.

News

Watch WHSV late evening forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris

News

Mary Baldwin Permits

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Staunton city council is holding a public hearing this evening dealing with Mary Baldwin university student housing for the upcoming year.

News

Shenandoah County School Board votes to remove Confederate leader names from school buildings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
On Thursday night, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two of its schools. The resolution on the school board’s agenda moved that the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School be retired, in as well as the Rebel mascot at North Fork Middle School. This is a continuation of a resolution passed last month by the board condemning racism and affirming the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment. A postponement was asked by school board member, Marty Helsley to bring the topic back up at the next school board meeting, but the board voted to reject it. After the board went into a discussion the resolution was approved 5-1 Community members showed their support and opposition for the possibility of the name change for the schools and the mascot. Dozens sat in on the virtual meeting to speak their opinion during the public commenting period.

News

Trumps financial records

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Follow the money. That's what a new york city prosecutor and the democratically-controlled "house of representatives" wanted to do. Both went to court to gain access to president trump's financial records. Today the supreme court issued decisions in two cases. It blocked Congress from seeing the documents but cleared the way for the "New York district attorney" to get access.