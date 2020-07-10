Arcadia Project creates Artists Interrupted performance series

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Arcadia Project in Staunton has created a performance series called Artists Interrupted.

‘Acoustic Fridays’ and ‘Bring it Saturdays’ provides live entertainment online and outdoors in front of the former Dixie Theater.

The Arcadia Project's mission is to connect people through culture and creativity. Representatives say it's more important than ever during this time of social distancing.

"What we really wanted to do was help fill the vacuum that people had between community and entertainment and that human connection," said Arcadia Project volunteer, Lindsey Walsh. "We just wanted to have a way that we could support artists and creative people during this time and still help build that element of community."

The Arcadia Project plans to make facade improvements over the summer and continues to work on fundraising efforts with the hope of opening in 2022.

